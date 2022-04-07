Owl Viral Video: Did you know owls have the ability to completely rotate their head upside down? While it looks they are turning their neck 360 degrees, which is almost close but not accurate, they are actually able to rotate their necks a maximum of 270 degrees without breaking blood vessels or tearing tendons.Also Read - Viral Video: Cap Cloud Rotating Over Mountain Leaves Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

While people and animals can simply move their eyes to follow an object or use peripheral vision to scan a room, owls must turn their heads for the same effect. These birds have fixed eye sockets, which means their eyeballs can’t rotate, forcing them to stretch their necks. This is a seemingly supernatural feat because if people spin theirs heads like owls they would cause all kinds of internal bleeding and breakage. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Climbs on Elephant, Tries to Bite Ear Off. Watch What Happens Next

In an exorcist-style display of flexibility, an owl could be seen rotating its neck as far as it can and looking at the camera upside down with its yellow eyes wide open. The video was shared on Twitter by the account ‘Amazing Nature’ a day ago and it has gone viral with over 228k views. Also Read - Viral Video: This Girl Was a Second Away From Getting Kidnapped, Then a Miracle Happened. Watch

The owl seen in the video is called a ‘snowy owl’, the same as Harry Potter’s pet owl Hedwig. Snowy owls are pure white with varying amounts of black or brown markings on them. They live in the far north regions around the North Pole.

Watch the viral video below:

Because of their bulbous eyes and haunting calls, Owls have commonly been seen in horror movies. Netizens who commented on the video said the owl scared them but at the same time they were in awe of it. Desi netizens also joined the commented and joked saying, ‘Mera to sarr hi ghum gaya’. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What do you think of the video? Amazing, wasn’t it?