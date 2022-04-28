Viral Pan Masala Video: YouTube is full of several unboxing and review videos, which are extremely popular and watched widely. While you must have seen several unboxing videos of makeup products and high-end gadgets, a man chose a unique subject: a sachet of Vimal Pan Masala! In a parody video, YouTuber Mrityunjay Sharma gives an hilarious review of a packet of Vimal Pan Masala, including how to eat it. The video begins with him poking fun at the tag line of Vimal Pan Masala and says that one does not need to buy expensive kesar as they can simply eat Vimal Paan Masala and invite satisfaction, happiness and illness in their lives. He also boasts that since the pan masala’s bio is written in English, therefore it can make one learn fluent English in just five minutes. Notably, the video posted in 2018 has gone viral on social media again.Also Read - Viral Video: Daughter Learns How to Make Roti From Mother In The Funniest Way. Watch

The video titled ‘Exclusive Unboxing & Review Vimal Paan Masala | Parody’ has also added a disclaimer that reads, ” In This Video What We Have Shown You Is Totally For Entertainment Perpose. We Are Not Promoting Any Kind Of illegal Products Or Any Things And Do Not Go Out Of Your Way And Do Such Things Or Consum Any Products Shown In The Video.”

Watch the video here:

The video has amused netizens, and received 175,338 views and more than 900 comments so far. In case you need a good laugh, you can definitely watch this!

One user jokingly wrote, ”Lets appreciate his effort no matter what subject is. Ruko vimal thook ke ata hu.” Another commented, ”I don’t know why the hell am watching this lol, i am now questioning my choice like i am watching it to lol.” Another wrote, ”Extraordinary, Fantastic, Mind-blowing.” A third said, ”Mens:- unboxing electronic device and smartphone Kids:- unboxing toy Ultra ultra ultra legends:- hold me vimal.”