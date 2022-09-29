Viral Video: As kids, all of us dreaded doing our homework and yearned to play outside with our friends. The internet is also replete with several videos of kids who hate studying and throw tantrums when they are asked to. In one such video going viral, a boy is seen crying and complaining to his mother that he will become an old man while studying for the rest of his life. When being scolded by his mother to complete his Hindi homework, he says, “Zindagi Bhar Padhai Karte Karte Buddha Ho Jaunga”. Hearing the unexpected answer, his mother sassily replies, “To kya hua Buddha ho jaana, padh likh ke buddha hona, anpadh gawar bann ke buddha kyun hona hai.” The video was shared on Twitter by an account called @Gulzar_sahab.Also Read - Kerala Doctor's Super Neat Handwriting on Prescription Takes Internet By Surprise | See Viral Pic

LITTLE BOY’S TANTRUM WHILE STUDYING AMUSES INTERNET: WATCH VIDEO

Shared on 28 September, the video has racked up more than 419K views so far and more than 3800 retweets. Netizens found the little boy’s frustration relatable, while many calling the video relatable. One user said, “School main course itna hi rakha jaaye ki sabhi bacche school main hi padh le…school main hi practice kar le…thoda teaching ko advance banana padenga..itna sara school tools ho gaye hain use kare…” Another commented, “This is so disturbing to see kids crying when doing studies. I remember when I had to make everything fun for my kid and taught him self study thanks to my father’s guidance. Make him learn maths through toffees and learning tables on writing on stairs and playing etc..” A third joked, “Listen the cute words of this child.” Also Read - Viral Video: Astronaut Does Yoga in Space & Strikes 'Garudasana' Pose, Netizens Are in Awe | Watch