Nalanda: A 11-year-old boy recently made national headlines after he approached Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and made an impassioned plea for his education. After a video of their interaction went viral, former Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, assured help to the boy. Modi, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, met Sonu Kumar at Harnaut in Nalanda district where he pledged support for the boy’s education till he completed school.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Boy Complains Nitish Kumar About Lack of Quality Education, Stumps Him With Emotional Request | Watch
Sharing details of his meeting with the boy on Twitter, Sushil Modi promised that Sonu will be admitted to a Navodaya Vidyalaya and he will personally help him with Rs 2,000 every month till matric. The senior BJP leader also shared pictures of his visit to Sonu’s house and a video of their interaction on Twitter.
Watch the video here:
Sonu had hogged the limelight on Saturday when Kumar was in Kalyan Bigha, his ancestral village which is in the Harnaut block. With folded hands, the boy, who lives in an adjoining village, had called out to the chief minister and pleaded to get him admitted into a private school since the quality of education at his government-run school in the village was not up to the mark.
“Sir! Listen Na (Suniye Na) Pranaam…Please support me in my studies. My guardian does not want to assist me in my studies. The teachers do not know how to give quality education at my government school,” Sonu told the CM.
Officials were instructed by the CM to look into the boy’s grievances while Sonu impressed journalists with his eloquence when he described the pathetic teaching standards at his school and also that his father squandered his earnings on liquor in a toddy, notwithstanding the stringent liquor law which has been in place in the state for six years.
Tej Pratap also offers help
RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav also spoke to the boy over the phone and a video clip of their conversation went viral on social media. He can be heard lauding the “bold and smart” child and promising him to get admitted to a good school in Patna. Tej Pratap also enquired whether the boy wanted to become a doctor or an engineer, and was bemused when Sonu said he dreamt of becoming an IAS officer.
“Become an IAS officer once you attain the eligible age. If we are in power in Bihar at that time, I shall have you under my wing,” was the response of Tej Pratap who burst out laughing when he heard the reply of the boy. “Sir, I shall be happy to work with you. But I do not believe in being under anybody,” said Sonu, with an endearing swagger.