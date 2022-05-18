Nalanda: A 11-year-old boy recently made national headlines after he approached Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and made an impassioned plea for his education. After a video of their interaction went viral, former Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, assured help to the boy. Modi, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, met Sonu Kumar at Harnaut in Nalanda district where he pledged support for the boy’s education till he completed school.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Boy Complains Nitish Kumar About Lack of Quality Education, Stumps Him With Emotional Request | Watch

Sharing details of his meeting with the boy on Twitter, Sushil Modi promised that Sonu will be admitted to a Navodaya Vidyalaya and he will personally help him with Rs 2,000 every month till matric. The senior BJP leader also shared pictures of his visit to Sonu’s house and a video of their interaction on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

मुख्य मंत्री के समक्ष हिम्मत के साथ अपनी बात रखने वाले सोनू से उसके गाँव में जाकर मुलाक़ात की ।नवोदय विद्यालय में नामांकन होगा ।प्रति माह २ हज़ार रुपए उसके खाते में मैट्रिक तक सहयोग करूँगा। pic.twitter.com/pcRSZ6k0f8 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 17, 2022

पढ़ने की जिजीविषा को पूरा करने माननीय मुख्यमंत्री के समक्ष बेबाकी से अपनी बात रखने वाले होनहार सोनू से उनके घर जाकर मुलाकात किया। सोनू का नवोदय विद्यालय में नामांकन होगा और मैं मैट्रिक तक प्रति माह 2 हजार रुपये उनके खाते में प्रदान करूंगा। (1/3) pic.twitter.com/t3UpY4KzBz — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 17, 2022

Sonu had hogged the limelight on Saturday when Kumar was in Kalyan Bigha, his ancestral village which is in the Harnaut block. With folded hands, the boy, who lives in an adjoining village, had called out to the chief minister and pleaded to get him admitted into a private school since the quality of education at his government-run school in the village was not up to the mark.