Viral Video: Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay’s song ‘Love Nwantiti’ has become the number one song worldwide and has completely taken over Instagram. Needless to say, the trend has gone viral, with almost every other social media user using the hit song as the background on their reels. Seems like badminton star PV Sindhu also couldn’t resist and jumped on the bandwagon by sharing a delightful clip of her dancing on the viral song.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Father Dance to Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Video Makes People Emotional | Watch

Yes, just before receiving the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, Sindhu shared her Diwali look with her fans and posted an adorable video of her danced to the viral song Love Nwantinti. Dressed in a gorgeous mint green lehenga and jewellery, Sindhu gracefully grooved to the song.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with many appreciating her dance while others requested her to make more such dance videos in the future. One user wrote, ”You are more than beautiful,” while another commented, ”so cute ma’am.”

On Monday, Sindhu was awarded the prestigious third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Notably, she won a silver medal in women’s singles badminton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It is a proud moment. I am very thankful to the Government of India, all of the ministers and President sir for giving me this award. I am very very happy, these kinds of awards give us a lot of encouragement, support and motivation to do much better in the coming future,” PV Sindhu told ANI after receiving the Padma Bhushan award.

“Definitely I would work hard and give my best. I have some upcoming tournaments, so I hope I do well and give my best in them,” she added.