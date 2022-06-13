Hyderabad: A video has emerged on Twitter showing a man throwing currency notes in the air at Hyderabad’s Charminar. The video shows the man throwing notes of Rs 500 in the air at in the dead of night, apparently during a baraat in the Old City. He is believed to have been part of a marriage procession, and is seen throwing currency notes of Rs 500 denominations on two different occasions, according to a Times of India report.Also Read - Viral Video: Spider-Man Stunt Goes Wrong At Disney Park, People Say Thank God It's A....

The video shows a fleet of cars and motorcycles stopping at the Gulzar Houz during night. All of them are seen dressed in kurtas and sherwanis, implying that they are a part of a wedding procession. One of them steps on to the Gulzar Houz fountain and tosses a bundle of currency notes in the air. Many locals reportedly rushed to the spot to collect the notes as money literally rains down on them. Some are seen recording the bizarre incident on their mobile phones.

Watch the viral video here:

Following a video of a man throwing currency notes in the air at Gulzar Houz in the dead of night, apparently during a ‘baraat’ in the Old City, the police have started an investigation.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/45GsnajJmV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 11, 2022

Following the incident, the police is verifying the authenticity of the footage. Charminar Inspector B Guru Naidu said they were verifying footage from surveillance cameras in the area to identify the people. “A person got down from a car, tossed the notes and left. With the help of CCTV cameras, we are enquiring when the incident took place. Suitable action will be initiated after verification is done,” he told Telangana Today.

The video has angered the internet, and many people slammed the man for the unruly and irresponsible behaviour.