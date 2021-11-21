A video is going viral on social media where people are seen showering buckets of money on a singer in Gujarat while she was performing live. Popular Gujarati folk singer Urvashi Radadiya shared the video on her official Instagram account a few days ago. The post has gone viral with more than 3 lakh views and 17,800 likes. The snippet from her show of the ‘money rain’ was recorded while she was performing on a stage that was already brimming with notes.Also Read - SBI Denies Entry To Customer Wearing Shorts, Makes Amends After Complaint Surfaces Online

In the video, Urvashi Radadiya can be seen singing a folk song at an event organised by Gujarat-based Shri Samast Hiravadi Group. During her performance, a man up to her on the stage and pours a whole bucket of cash on her head. The man also showered Rs 500 notes on her. More people could then be seen throwing cash on her from left, right and centre. The singer brushes the notes off of her and the harmonium and continues with the performance.

"Thank you all very much for your invaluable love," she said in the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Radadiya (@urvashiradadiya_official)

Meanwhile, netizens had mixed reactions over the ‘money rain’ on the singer as some users loved it and others made fun of it, asking her for a little bit of the money. “Baap re, paison ki baarish,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “Gujarati song power.” Here are some of the comments from the video: