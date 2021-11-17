Viral Video: A gut-wrenching video has surfaced on Twitter showing a cop father trying to sell his own children for Rs 50,000. The incident has been reported from Ghotki district, Sindh province in Pakistan. In the video, Nisar Lashari, a policeman from the prisons department, is seen shouting in middle of the street while his two kids look visibly confused. He then picks up the younger son in his lap and shouts that he is selling his children for Rs 50,000.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Offer Free Vodka Shots to Passengers at Airport Security | Watch

Watch the video here:

گھوٹکی کے پولیس اہلکار کو بچے کے علاج کے لیے چھٹی نہ ملی اور لاڑکانہ تبادلہ کردیا گیا، چھٹی لینے اور تبادلہ رکوانے کے لیے افسران کو پچاس ھزار روپے رشوت دینی پڑے گی، اہلکار پچاس ھزار میں ایک بیٹا بیچنے کی آوازیں لگاتا رہا۔

ہائے انسانیت کہاں ہے 😧😮 pic.twitter.com/i9hRF7IsNQ — Sheikh Sarmad  (@ShSarmad71) November 13, 2021

What made him take such a step?

According to Vice, Lashari needed leave for his son’s medical treatment. However, his boss asked for a bribe in exchange for granting him leave. When he could not bribe the boss, his leave was canceled and he was transferred to Larkana, 120 km from the city.

“Why did they give me this punishment just for not paying a bribe? I am so poor that I could not even travel to Karachi to file a complaint with the inspector general of prisons. The people here are so powerful and there is usually no action taken against them,” he told Vice World News.

“Was I supposed to pay off bribes or pay for my child’s operation? Was I supposed to work in Larkana or was I supposed to take my child for treatment?” Lashari added.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and netizens were left heartbroken to see a father’s helplessness. One user wrote, ”So sad … It was hard for him to manage the things but what he is doing in helplessness could have ever lasting psychological effects on the kids. No good at all.” See more reactions:

So sad … It was hard for him to manage the things but what he is doing in helplessness could have ever lasting psychological effects on the kids. No good at all. — Raja (@Raja15202167) November 15, 2021

This is happening with forces. Imagine what can happen with ordinary people. Hope sense will prevail and we dont become like Afghanistan and syria where there is no system — Waleed Talpur (@talpur_waleed) November 14, 2021

What is our fault ? Why are we being treated L like this from our rulers ? When we will come out for ourselves and ask questions? When will that day come ? — s@mmy-b0y (@sammmy_boy) November 14, 2021

Sindh is the most corrupt province. Sindh secretariat karachi mein guard se lekar officer tak sabko rishwat deni parti hai to get your work done. Corruption is a part of their culture. Sindh mein government job karte hi isliye hain ke haram kamaya jae. — syed umair (@SyedUmairRiz) November 13, 2021

As the video went viral, Lashari’s plight caught the attention of Sindh’s chief minister Murad Ali Shah. Thanks to his intervention, Lashari was able to stay at his job at the prison in Ghotki, and was also granted a 14-day leave of absence so he could be with his child for the treatment.