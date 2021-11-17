Viral Video: A gut-wrenching video has surfaced on Twitter showing a cop father trying to sell his own children for Rs 50,000. The incident has been reported from Ghotki district, Sindh province in Pakistan. In the video, Nisar Lashari, a policeman from the prisons department, is seen shouting in middle of the street while his two kids look visibly confused. He then picks up the younger son in his lap and shouts that he is selling his children for Rs 50,000.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Offer Free Vodka Shots to Passengers at Airport Security | Watch
Watch the video here:
What made him take such a step?
According to Vice, Lashari needed leave for his son’s medical treatment. However, his boss asked for a bribe in exchange for granting him leave. When he could not bribe the boss, his leave was canceled and he was transferred to Larkana, 120 km from the city.
“Why did they give me this punishment just for not paying a bribe? I am so poor that I could not even travel to Karachi to file a complaint with the inspector general of prisons. The people here are so powerful and there is usually no action taken against them,” he told Vice World News.
“Was I supposed to pay off bribes or pay for my child’s operation? Was I supposed to work in Larkana or was I supposed to take my child for treatment?” Lashari added.
As the video went viral, Lashari’s plight caught the attention of Sindh’s chief minister Murad Ali Shah. Thanks to his intervention, Lashari was able to stay at his job at the prison in Ghotki, and was also granted a 14-day leave of absence so he could be with his child for the treatment.