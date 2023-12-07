Home

Viral

VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistan Cricket Team’s Mohammad Amir Amazes Everyone With His T10 League Match Performance in Abu Dhabi

VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistan Cricket Team’s Mohammad Amir Amazes Everyone With His T10 League Match Performance in Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Amir amazes everyone with his performance at T10 League Match against Chennai Braves in Abu Dhabi.

VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistan Cricket Team’s Mohammad Amir Amazes Everyone With His T10 League Match Performance in Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Amir’s Viral Video: Former Pakistan pacer’s marvellous performance at the Zayed Cricket Stadium earned an emphatic triumph for his side – New York Strikers – against Chennai Braves on Wednesday. The Pak pacer may not be active in international cricket, but his recent performance in the Abu Dhabi T10 League has shown that he has enough gas left in his tank. Displaying impeccable performance during the match, Amir took four wickets for seven runs in two overs. It is worth noting that he took three major wickets in just one over. His amazing bowling attack helped the Strikers restrict the Braves to 75/9 and earn a comfortable five-wicket win on Wednesday.

Trending Now

With this amazing win, the New York Strikers has won five games in the T10 league, retaining their top spot in the competition with 10 points from six matches.

You may like to read

W,W,0,W,0,W 2 overs, 7 runs, and 4 wickets 😯

Unbelievable stuff by Mohammad Amir in T10. ❤️#MohammadAmirpic.twitter.com/ThoGSllz5n — Abdul Basit (@BasitCric) December 6, 2023



In only the second over of the game, Mohammad Amir dismissed Chennai Braves’ opening batter Kobe Herft for a duck. The Pakistani pacer proceeded to dismiss the other opening batter, George Munsey, for six runs, and then took down the duo of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Charith Asalanka. This remarkable over turned out to be a 4-wicket maiden.

Amir again took bowl on his hands to deliver the 8th over and removed English batter Jason Roy to complete a fur-wicket haul.

The New York Strikers were in a crucial situation after both their opening batsmen failed to score a single run. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Niroshan Dickwella were returned to pavilion in the very first over of the New York Strikers innings.

Later, Asif Ali produced a commendable knock of unbeaten 23 off 13 balls to guide New York Strikers to a convincing win. The Kieron Pollard-led side scored the winning runs with nine balls to spare. Mohammad Amir was, quite rightfully, named Player of the Match for his superb bowling. The defeat left Chennai Braves languishing at the seventh spot in the Abu Dhabi T10 standings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.