Viral News: The internet is triggered yet again but a person doing something harmless, this time, it’s a girl dancing on a sidewalk in Pakistan, who has sparked a gender bias debate on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Offers Water to Thirsty Sparrow, Internet Touched By His Kindness | Watch

The video was recorded by a man and shared on Twitter as a ‘girl doing pole dance’. The Twitter user tagged Islamabad Police and asked them to ‘take necessary action.’ Also Read - Viral Video: Man Leaves Wedding To Save Dog From Drowning, Internet Hails Him as Hero. Watch

The clip showed a girl dressed in a full sleeves black top and black and white leggings, dancing on a sidewalk in Islamabad. She then goes to sign and dances a little while holding on to it then does the same thing again with a tree. The video has received more than 160k views. Also Read - Pakistan TikToker Releases New Video After Backlash Over Viral Fire Clip, Says 'People Not Aware of Reality' | Watch

Since the man tagged Islamabad police, they replied claiming that the above video is three days old and eyewitnesses said that the girl ‘wasn’t of sound mind’. Some users took offense to this statement as it was not only offensive to the girl, but also to people actually suffering from mental illnesses.

Some people also accused the girl, questioning her ‘social ethics and ‘modesty’. However, many people were in support of the girl who believed that it was completely normal to dance on the street. Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video and Islamabad’s police tweet: