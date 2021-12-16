Viral Video: A video has gone viral on social media showing a Pakistani anchor chitchatting and exchanging flying kisses with a Taliban spokesman. The clip shows the duo engaging in a friendly conversation over a video call. In the video, journalist Farooqui Jameel thanks the Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen by saying, “Shaheen bhai, bahoot bahoot shukriya…” followed by him sharing a flying kiss towards him. Shaheen also reciprocates the gesture by sending a flying kiss towards him too. The journalist is also heard saying that he wants to come to Taliban so that he can tell about the achievements of the Taliban government.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Kiss Like Crazy On The Mandap. Internet Says Haye Rabba

The conversation appears to be leaked from their private call which was just about to conclude. Meanwhile, a Tik Tok version of this bromance video is going viral on social media.

Journalist Arshad Yousafzai shared the video and wrote, ”A terrorist and a so-called Pakistani journalist exchanging flying kisses. The journalist told the Taliban leader to invite him to Afghanistan for special covering. But journalists in Afghanistan facing humiliation & torture & several lost lives and jobs.”