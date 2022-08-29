Viral Video: Live reporting isn’t a piece of cake and has its own challenges and difficulties. Reporters sometimes go to any extent to give an exact picture of the situation, even it it means putting themselves at risk. In one such video that has now gone viral, a Pakistani anchor can be seen standing in neck-deep water while speaking about the flood situation in the country. His entire body is submerged and only his head and mic are seen in the video. Twitter user called Anurag Amitabh shared the video and wrote, “Dangerous, deadly,killer #Pakistani #Reporting.. There is #FloodinPakistan and news channels, army and #ImranKhan too All 4 become uncontrollable,can do anything.”Also Read - Viral Video: Afghanistan Cricket Fan Kisses Hardik Pandya on TV Screen After India's Victory Over Pakistan | Watch

Many on social media praised his dedication and work ethic, while others have criticised the news channel for putting their reporter in danger. Others were just amused, and called him Chand Nawab 2. One user said, “Hats off to you sir for reporting.”

Pakistan is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade. The death toll from floods has crossed 1,000 in Pakistan and thousands more have been injured or displaced since June. At least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News reported. The floods have affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a “national emergency”.