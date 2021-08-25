Viral Video: A shocking video has emerged on Twitter, showing a Pakistan leader declaring that the Taliban would help the country in ‘liberating’ Kashmir from India. The controversial statement was made during an on-air TV show, when Irshad Sheikh, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf predicted that the Taliban will win Kashmir and hand it over to Pakistan. Notably, Sheikh is a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PM Imran Khan’s political party.Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Halts As Giant Anaconda Crosses Busy Road, Video Creeps Out Netizens | Watch

”The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir,” Sheikh casually said during the show. Stunned at her statement, the news anchor tried to drill some sense into her and repeatedly asks Sheikh about the source of her information. He mocks her asking whether she read such information on WhatsApp.

He says, “Madam, do you realise what you have said. You have no idea what you have said. For God’s sake ma’am, this show will air around the world. This will be viewed in India.” However, unaffected and unconcerned Irshad Sheikh continued saying that “Taliban will help us because they have been mistreated.”

Watch the video here:

#PTI leader Neelam Irshad Sheikh: Taliban have announced that they will join hands with Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/MfC7mQ6lLh — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) August 23, 2021

The Taliban had earlier stated that Kashmir is India’s ‘internal and bilateral’ issue and said that the group is unlikely to focus on the Indian Union territory. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on Twitter, sparking both outrage and ridicule from netizens. Many Indians made fun of her statement, saying how her comment openly proves Pakistan military’s intimate ties with the Taliban and its anti-India objective.

Here are some tweets:

Man this is so funny 😂 https://t.co/9RR7zpgoTf — Apoorv Taneja (@apoorv_taneja) August 25, 2021

https://t.co/DfcSzab8rz Hats off to Pakistan.. I never want to tweet anything like this . But after watching this I have no words for this lady.. feeling bad for her..#ShameOnPakistan — Rishi Madan (@rishi1288) August 25, 2021

Yes please. Speak more. Let the world know Pakistani government is hand in glove with the Taliban. Not just of Afghans, you also have the blood of the kids of Peshawar Army School on your hands who were slaughtered by Taliban in 2014. https://t.co/eZ2aRubsGb — Souvik Satpathy (@souviksatpathy) August 25, 2021

😟🤦‍♀️@MirMAKOfficial is she really a leader from PTI

Entertaining hai brother @ImranKhanPTI ji kahan se dhoondhte hain aap aise leaders.. Goal !!! Self goal https://t.co/8RFRZWJxuD — RAKESH VAID (@rakeshvaid) August 25, 2021

Yes… When a govt. Offical from @GovtofPakistan says that a terrorist group will win the part of India which never belongs to Pakistan then it proves to the world and the @UN that they are supporters of terrorism, not a peacefull country. https://t.co/a1dRPmJq61 — shubham mathur (@s_mathur05) August 25, 2021

What to expect from a political woman who has no shame how Taliban is cruel to women in Afghanistan, proudly saying Taliban promised her getting #Kashmir from #India. Wow what an evil theory https://t.co/3TkdbnKaR8 — Ameri – (@Rihan05423894) August 25, 2021

Whole world is with pakistan and world is praising pakistan 🤣🤣🤣 listen to this joke guys . Konsi news pad ke aa rhi hai ye madam😂#TalibanTerror #Afghanistan https://t.co/GcczLOT2kc — Aashish Meena (@Aashish36640980) August 24, 2021

Madam ko poochho konsa maal funka he ? 😂 — Balm (@Sharabh_Vishnu_) August 24, 2021

Time and again, Pakistan has been accused of providing covert support to the Taliban, who seized control Afghnistan on August 15. Earlier, the Afghan government had accused Pakistan and its intelligence service of playing a key role in fostering the Taliban.