Viral Video: A shocking video has emerged on Twitter, showing a Pakistan leader declaring that the Taliban would help the country in ‘liberating’ Kashmir from India. The controversial statement was made during an on-air TV show, when Irshad Sheikh, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf predicted that the Taliban will win Kashmir and hand it over to Pakistan. Notably, Sheikh is a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PM Imran Khan’s political party.Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Halts As Giant Anaconda Crosses Busy Road, Video Creeps Out Netizens | Watch
”The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir,” Sheikh casually said during the show. Stunned at her statement, the news anchor tried to drill some sense into her and repeatedly asks Sheikh about the source of her information. He mocks her asking whether she read such information on WhatsApp.
He says, “Madam, do you realise what you have said. You have no idea what you have said. For God’s sake ma’am, this show will air around the world. This will be viewed in India.” However, unaffected and unconcerned Irshad Sheikh continued saying that “Taliban will help us because they have been mistreated.”
Watch the video here:
The Taliban had earlier stated that Kashmir is India’s ‘internal and bilateral’ issue and said that the group is unlikely to focus on the Indian Union territory. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on Twitter, sparking both outrage and ridicule from netizens. Many Indians made fun of her statement, saying how her comment openly proves Pakistan military’s intimate ties with the Taliban and its anti-India objective.
Here are some tweets:
Time and again, Pakistan has been accused of providing covert support to the Taliban, who seized control Afghnistan on August 15. Earlier, the Afghan government had accused Pakistan and its intelligence service of playing a key role in fostering the Taliban.
(With inputs from agencies)