TV Debate Or Wrestling Arena? Watch Pakistan Leaders Punch, Slap Each Other On Live Television

A fight between PTI's Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and PML-N's Afnan Ullah Khan, following a heated argument on political issues, has gone viral on the internet.

The TV studio of a Pakistani news channel turned into a wrestling arena when two political leaders, representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), began throwing slaps and punches at each other during a live news debate show. Now, the video of the brawl has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, garnering thousands of reactions. The incident occurred on September 27 when both men were invited as guests on a talk show. Their heated discussion escalated into a full-blown physical altercation on live television, leaving viewers shocked as they began punching and slapping each other.

The fist fight occurred between Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and PML-N senator Afnan Ullah Khan during a debate on political issues on ‘Kal Tak’ show hosted by prominent Pakistani TV host Javed Chaudhary on Express TV, the Hindustan Times reported citing reports.

Both leaders began exchanging insults, referring to each other’s top leaders as “boot chaat” (bootlicker), as reported by Daily Pakistan.

The PML-N senator then accused PTI chairman Imran Khan of engaging in clandestine discussions with military officials and engaging in various wrongdoings. The argument quickly escalated into a personal exchange, with both leaders bringing each other’s families into the heated argument.

In the viral video, PTI’s Marwat is seen abruptly rising from his seat and striking his counterpart on the head. Subsequently, the senator stands up, restrains Marwat a short distance from the camera, and physically confronts him with kicks and slaps. Crew members can be observed rushing to intervene and defuse the situation.

Watch Live Show Clash: Imran Khan’s lawyer, Sher Azal, and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah engage in a heated exchange. 🔥 #PakistanPolitics #LiveTVClash” pic.twitter.com/CNUGCEK0YQ — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) September 28, 2023



Hours after the fight, senator Afnan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his version of the incident, stating that he believed in non-violence but he was “Nawaz Sharif’s soldier”.

“Marwat attacked me in the talk show yesterday, I believe in non-violence but I am Nawaz Sharif’s soldier. The trick that has been put on Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially for Imran Khan, they will not be able to see the shape, they will have to wear big black glasses,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader slammed the Express TV stating that it is not showing the entire video of the incident. “If Express TV and Javed Chaudhry want a real public verdict on the issue of the fight that took place yesterday in their TV show, justice demands that nothing be hidden from the public. Express TV has a five- or six-minute-long recording of the discussion that led to the fight. Why is that five or six-minute recording not being shared with the public? Any answer or justification? The whole truth came to public knowledge. If Javed Chaudhry kindly shares the entire 6.30-minute clip, everything will be clear, including the answer as to why I slapped him,” he said.

