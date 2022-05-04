Karachi Man Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in this world and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. Time and again, we’ve seen various talents across boundaries getting the fame and recognition they deserve. Now, a man dressed as a joker from Karachi, Pakistan, has gone viral with his soulful singing, and not his magic tricks. Popular Pakistani YouTuber Ahmed Khan spotted the Karachi clown on the streets and went to have a little chat with him.Also Read - Viral Video: Newly-wed Bride and Groom's Running Race Leaves People Surprised | WATCH

When the man dressed as ‘joker’ said he was just trying to make children laugh and earn an honest living, Ahmed asked the clown if he had any tricks up his sleeves. Much to his surprise, the joker did not perform any magic trick but left the YouTuber surprised with his magical voice. He replied that he likes to sing and began singing soulful renditions, flexing his beautiful singing skills. Leaving the YouTuber in awe, the Karachi clown performed some soulful songs like ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ by Sonu Nigam from Agneepath and Arijit Singh’s ‘Khamoshiyan.’ When asked to sing a Pakistani song, he chose to perform Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Zaroori Tha.’

Watch the video here:

Some times when you hear something and it sounds better then the original. pic.twitter.com/6AHJAjpDZa — Engr 008 (@engrkhurram008) May 2, 2022

Intrigued by the soulful performances and his beautiful voice, the YouTuber was compelled to ask why the man had not been gone for any talent show yet. The man explained that he needed to make a living to feed his children, but the YouTuber urged him to follow his dreams and make use of his terrific singing skills. The man revealed his name as Arif Khan, and at the YouTuber’s request, he shared his phone number, asking the viewers to reach out to the man and help him in getting some recognition.

The video has gone viral online, garnered numerous views from people, especially from India and Pakistan who were in awe of his soulful voice. One user wrote, ”Goosebumps.. he is wearing a clown outfit but there’s so much pain in his eyes & voice. Life… is such beautiful tragedy. May god give this man success in whatever he does in his life. Comedian-writer Varun Grover wrote, ”Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya’s words echoing beautifully in Karachi.”

A third commented, ”Wow. Those high notes. This guy can definitely sing. I sense this video will go viral and be a source of good change for this man. Wish him all the best.” A fourth wrote, ”Love from India when i see such videos i feel that still same heart beats in the people (only people not the govt) both the countries.”

Here are more reactions:

#VideoOfTheDay This is Arif Khan from Karachi. What a beautiful human being and what a beautiful voice. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/WYRWzbO4wk — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) May 2, 2022

Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya's words echoing beautifully in Karachi. https://t.co/6ORLf1RJU0 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 3, 2022

One of those singers that don’t need the support of musical instruments because their voice itself if so melodious. 👏 — Daljit (@daljit67231) May 3, 2022

Love from India ♥️ when i see such videos i feel that still same heart beats in the people (only people not the govt) both the countries. — Anurag Yadav (@forUiamAnnu) May 2, 2022

There is something rather sad about this video, may be my mind replaying story of joker. This guy needs to go viral & deserve all the success. Beautiful voice ❤ — Melanocholia (@samosachaatdil) May 2, 2022

Just wow. I was bit emotional. This joker get up has such a skill and a normal human being behind it. and we are never able to see beyond that make up. Allah iskai liye asanian paida karai. — Doug Fowler (@DougFow94233486) May 2, 2022

what a beautiful soul this person is …he expressed his innermost feelings and pain through few minutes of singing,,what a depth in each sur…may he find the happiness he deserves in life…Om namah Shivay — Vishal Vengurlekar🇮🇳ॐ (@vishtrinity) May 2, 2022

What do you think of his voice?