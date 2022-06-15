Viral Video Today: A video of a Pakistani man’s beautiful cover of a romantic Bollywood song is winning the hearts of netizens. The man’s playing is a soulful treat that you did not you needed to cure your midweek blues.Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Kills Small Snake Like Its No Big Deal, Leaves Netizens Stunned. Watch

The video was uploaded by the musician, Siyal Khan, on his Instagram handle ‘siyaltunes’. The clip shows him sitting in front of a scenic view of forests and mountains at Lowari Top in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. He then starts playing the tunes of ‘Mere Haath Mein’ from the 2006 film ‘Fanaa’ starring Aamir Khan and Kajol on his rabab or rubab. Also Read - Viral Video: Sloth Trying to Cross Road Gets Help From Man, Thanks Him With Handshake. Watch

Siyal played the song so beautifully that netizens can’t get over how melodious the instrument sounded. “This is heavenly beautiful ustad,” an Instagram user commented. “Perfection,” another user said. “What a lovely music. This changed my mood,” another user commented. The reel has received over 18k views and 3,700 likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Uma Bharti Throws Cow Dung At Liquor Shop in MP's Orchha, Says 'I Have Not Pelted Stones' | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes)

What do you think of the video?