Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday deliberated on the regional security situation and ways to enhance trade and connectivity at the annual summit of the grouping. The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand on Thursday. As the meeting began, the Pak PM has an awkward moment as he was unable to plug his earphone himself.

Sharif could be seen calling for help and smiling embarrassingly as Putin waited. "Can somebody help me?" he asked. After someone helps Sharif, his earphone falls out again. This makes Putin laugh and then the meeting finally commences. A video that captured the moment has now gone viral on Twitter with over 180k views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PAKISTAN PM’S AWKWARD MOMENT AT SCO SUMMIT MEETING WITH PUTIN:

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif faces an awkward moment as he tries to plug in his earphone during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the #SCOSummit2022 in Samarkand. “Can somebody help me,” Sharif asks. (Source: Ria Novosti) pic.twitter.com/tdz7YKXEhy — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) September 15, 2022

The summit of the eight-nation influential grouping is taking place amid the growing geo-political turmoil largely triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China’s aggressive military posturing in the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from PTI)