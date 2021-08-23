Islamabad: As the world continues to be watch in horror at the chaotic events unfolding in Afghanistan, a seminary in Pakistan’s Islamabad, hoisted Taliban flags on its rooftop and organised an event to celebrate the group’s takeover of Afghanistan. Not only that, students studying in the seminary were also seen singing a song ‘Salaam Taliban’, praising the terror group for its invasion.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Head For Panjshir Valley; US Says Situation at Kabul Airport 'Incredibly Volatile' | Top Developments

In the video that has gone viral, girls wearing burqas and headscarves are seen singing 'Salam Taliban' with Taliban flag in the background. "You are the symbol of 'Din', hail Afghan Taliban. You are the backbone of 'Din', hail Afghan Taliban, you are the storm, hail Afghan Taliban. Look at them, they have taken over, the symbol of 'Din," follows the lyrics of the song.

Sharing the video of the event, Pakistani journalist Roohan Ahmed said in his tweet, "The students of Jamia Hafsa, a seminary linked with Islamabad's Lal Masjid, are singing a song 'Salam Taliban' in an event celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan."

The students of Jaamia Hafsa, a seminary linked with Islamabad's Lal Masjid, are singing a song "Salam Taliban" in an event celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/EeOtStWl0w — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) August 21, 2021

Prior to this, Taliban flags were seen on top of Lal Masjid to celebrate the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. However, after the issue was brought to the notice of the police, the senior officers issued orders to act according to the law. The officers went to the seminary and got the flags removed.

Was removed there and then https://t.co/LXwbZDT2mf — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the video has been slammed by Afghans and earned the wrath of people from across the world. Habib Khan, an Afghan journalist and activist, said, “Let Pakistanis celebrate the invasion of Afghanistan, for now. Eventually, Afghans will liberate their land and expel them like the rest of the invaders. Remember, Pakistan will break into pieces.”

Let Pakistanis celebrate the invasion of Afghanistan, for now. Eventually, Afghans will liberate their land and expel them like the rest of the invaders. Remember, Pakistan will break into pieces. #SanctionPakistan — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 21, 2021

The Pakistani deep state can deny its support of the Taliban but actions speak louder than words. This is a police report (in Urdu) of the arrest of nine Afghans for waving their country's flag in Peshawar. Meanwhile, the Red Mosque in ISB raised Taliban flags without consequence pic.twitter.com/NExJpTnHT5 — Aqil Shah (@AqilShah_) August 20, 2021

Back in July too, videos had emerged on social media in which Pakistanis were seen holding Talibani flags and raising slogans in their favour. According to a report by Deutsche Welle, Islamic clerics in various parts of Pakistan are also openly backing the Taliban demanding donations.