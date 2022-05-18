Viral Video: Popular Pakistani social media star and TikToker named Humaira Asghar, who has millions of followers, is facing severe criticism for posing in front of a burning forest for a video. In 15 seconds video that has gone viral on the internet, TikToker Humaira Asghar can be seen walking playfully in a gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”Also Read - Viral Video: Family Finds 4 Giant Pythons Chilling on Porch, Were Apparently Looking to Mate | Watch
Terming the trend of posing in front of wildfire disturbing and disastrous, the chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board said the actor should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamourising it. “She should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamorising it,” says Rina Saeed Khan Satti, an environmental activist and chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, as quoted by Daily Pakistan.
After facing backlash, Humaira stated in a statement made by her team that she did not spark the fire and that “creating videos is not harmful.” However, the video was taken down.
Watch the video here:
The video has left the internet fuming
After the video of forest fire emerged, people on the internet were visibly fuming over the violation of environmental norms. “Sheer ignorance and madness,” said one comment under Asghar’s video on TikTok. A user on Twitter said, “One can at least block her on social media platforms, if the authorities don’t do anything.” Another person said, “Government should make sure that culprits are punished and the TikToker along with the brand should be penalised.”
A third commented, ”What!!! Is this for real??? We’re in a climate crisis where it’s creating unbearably hot weather and instead of doing everything in our power to tackle it these stupid people are burning the already dwindling forests just for their 10 min fame .. I honestly can’t believe it !!”
Here are other comments:
The video comes at a time when temperatures have reached 51 degrees Celsius in some parts of Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan is the eighth-most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index. Experts say there is ignorance among the Pakistani population about environmental issues. Forest fires are common from April to July due to high temperatures and slash-and-burn farming, according to an AFP report.
Earlier this month, a man was arrested in Abbottabad for intentionally staring forest fire in the background of the video