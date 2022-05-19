Viral Video: Popular Pakistani social media star and TikToker named Humaira Asghar, who faced severe criticism for posing in front of a burning forest, has released another video statement explaining her stance. She said that people were not ‘aware of the reality’ and that she was not okay with the ‘fake’ claim of her being the fire starter. Previously too, Humaira had stated in a statement made by her team that she did not spark the fire and that “creating videos is not harmful.”Also Read - Viral Video: 90-Year-Old Wheelchair-Bound Man Goes Bowling For The First Time, Inspires The Internet | Watch

In the new video, she can be seen in the same silver ball gown with the fire ablaze in the background, and a man standing next to her. ”Dekhiye guys, hum yahan aaye hue hain and jungle mein aag lagi hui hai. Inse poocha hai, to ye kya keh rahe hain, bataiye.” (Guys look at this, we came here and the jungle is on fire, we asked him and this is what he said.)

The man then explains that it was him who set fire to the bushes to drive away huge snakes that reside there. He said the snakes were endangering the lives of their kids so they were using the flames to drive away snakes. He says, ”Isliye ye aag lagaya humne kyunki bade bade saanp niklate hain..Hamare bacchon ko khatra hota hai..”

Watch this video here:

What was the controversy?

In 15 seconds video that had gone viral on the internet, TikToker Humaira Asghar could be seen walking playfully in a gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.” After the video of forest fire emerged, people on the internet were visibly fuming over the violation of environmental norms.

Terming the trend of posing in front of wildfire disturbing and disastrous, the chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board said the actor should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamourising it. “She should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamorising it,” says Rina Saeed Khan Satti, an environmental activist and chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, as quoted by Daily Pakistan.