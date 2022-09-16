Viral Video: Pakistani actor Resham is being slammed online after she was caught on camera dumping plastic waste into a river after throwing meat and bread in the water to feed the fish. In a video going viral, the actor is seen feeding the aquatic animals by opening a packet of meat and bread and also tossing the plastic packing of the foodstuffs into the river. According to Indian Express, the video was reportedly taken when the actor was on her way to offer aid to flood-affected Charsadda when she stopped by a bridge on the Jindi river to feed the fish.Also Read - Viral Video: Saree-Clad Elderly Woman Rides Moped With Husband Seated Behind Her, Internet Loves Her Swag | Watch

PAKISTANI ACTOR THROWS PLASTIC WASTE INTO RIVER: WATCH VIDEO

Morons of Pakistan 😖

pic.twitter.com/bKxSpCojBu — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) September 12, 2022

After the video surfaced, many people, including celebrities, criticised her for adding to Pakistan’s pollution problem. A user criticized her saying, “Why are you throwing the wrappers in the water? And who will eat this soggy bread? It will simply dissolve in water.” In another tweet, popular singer Meesha Shafi said, “Distributing aid on camera to victims of horrific floods caused by giant climate change calamity right after throwing groceries and plastic shoppers/trays into a river (also on camera).”

Responding to the massive backlash, she took to Instagram and shared a video of herself apologising to her followers. She called it the “biggest mistake” of her career and said that she’ll try to make sure it never happens again. “First of all, please accept my apology because what happened shouldn’t have had happened. It happened out of carelessness and was not done intentionally and for that I apologise to the entire nation. I personally am against littering and to keep our country clean is our duty. I’m also a human and every human makes mistakes, so did I,” she said.

