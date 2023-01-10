WATCH: Pakistani Couple’s Killer Dance Moves to ‘Beedi Jalaile’ Will Blow Away Your Mind, Netizens Floored | WATCH

Viral Video: Pakistani couple's powerful dance performance to Beedi Jalaile is rocking the internet.

Viral Video: People dancing to peppy Bollywood songs often takes the internet by storm as netizens totally love it. Most of these dance videos that go viral are from weddings and other such events and get togethers. And, now a video of a Pakistani couple dancing to the hit dance number ‘Beedi Jalaile’ from 2006 film Omkara featuring Bipasha Basu is going viral.

The video was shared by a wedding photographer based in Pakistan in his page called Signature by Bilal Ijaz. It was shared with the caption, “What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor. Punjabi Night.”

In the viral video, the man can be seen wearing a Pathani kurta suit while the woman was gorgeously dressed in a sharara set. As the couple rocked the dance floor with their moves, people sitting around them were seen clapping and enjoying their performance. Netizens also loved the couple’s dance and the video has garnered over 3 million views so far.