Viral Video: Pakistani fire tender without pipes, firefighters use buckets to tackle blaze, netizens say sad reality

Viral Video: Pakistani fire tender without pipes, firefighters use buckets to tackle blaze, netizens say ‘sad reality’

A viral video showing Pakistani firefighters trying to control a fire using buckets has gone viral on the internet.

Viral Video: Pakistani fire tender without pipes, firefighters use buckets to tackle blaze, netizens say ‘sad reality’

Viral Video: A video of Pakistani firefighters trying to douse a fire that engulfed a premises has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, triggering massive anger and embarrassment. Why did a firefighting operation go viral on the internet? The reason is that the firefighters used buckets of water to douse the fire instead of the fire tender, as the specialised emergency vehicle didn’t have fire hoses to shower water on the furious blaze.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place in a residential area in Pakistan where furious blazes engulfed a building, putting nearby homes at risk. Residents immediately informed the fire brigade. However, what happened next shocked the locals who made a video of the incident.

Instead of using pressurised fire hoses to throw water on the fire, firefighters resorted to filling buckets with water and throwing them at the flames.

Watch The Viral Video Here

When a fire broke out in Pakistan, locals called the fire brigade. But the firefighters had no proper equipment – they were trying to put out the flames by filling water in buckets and throwing it on the fire. Pakistan has truly become a joke now. pic.twitter.com/IKH1YUQCFk — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) January 24, 2026

Eyewitnesses Record Video Of The Incident

Eyewitnesses recorded videos of the embarrassing incident and shared them on social media platforms. In one of the videos, a person filming the video can be heard asking questions to firefighters about their preparedness.

The person said in Urdu, “Look at this, they (firefighters) are not prepared at all, they are throwing water at the fire with buckets. This is our Pakistan, the Chief Minister should take cognisance of this.”

The man also expressed his frustration by using sarcasm “Brother, your preparation is excellent, we are very happy to see this.”

The Exact Location Of The Incident Is Unknown

However, the exact time and place of the fire incident are not known but it is clear that it is somewhere in Pakistan. The clip spread quickly on social media platforms, garnering people’s reactions. Most of the users slammed the Pakistani government for not providing proper equipment to firefighters.

“This is heartbreaking and alarming. Firefighters risk their lives, yet are sent without proper equipment or support. It’s not bravery that’s lacking, it’s basic infrastructure and planning. Emergencies expose the real priorities of a system, and here, the people pay the price,” a user said.

“Firefighters are trying their best with what they have, respect for effort. But government? Zero respect. Years of loans, IMF begging, still no proper gear. Sad reality behind the meme,” another said.

“Just look at the speed and urgency they are operating at. They are going through the motions. No actual interest in putting out the fire. Suppose they know whatever they are doing will not work, but they know they have to show they are working,” The third user said.

“Is this a fire brigade or a bucket challenge? It’s 2026 and fires are being put out by throwing water,” another wrote in Urdu.

