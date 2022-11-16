Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Dances to Mera Dil Ye Pukare At Wedding, Wins Internet With Her Grace. Watch

The video shows the woman, dressed in an olive green loose-fit kurta and pants, grooving to the song with feminine and graceful steps.

VIRAL VIDEO OF PAKISTANI GIRL DANCING AT WEDDING

Viral Video Today: A young woman from Pakistan is setting the internet on fire with her graceful moves and adaayein as her video is going crazy viral where she can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. The clip was shared on Instagram by the viral sensation herself, Ayesha, with the following caption: “I love myself, and do you know I really don’t give a sh!t. So no bad comments!!”

The video shows the woman, dressed in an olive green loose-fit kurta and pants, grooving to the song with feminine and graceful steps. Her beautiful expressions were also on point as she lip synced to the lyrics. The guests at the wedding function could be seen really enjoying her delightful performance and even clapping to encourage her.

The reel, which has gone viral with over 709k views and 71k likes, won the hearts of netizens who showered praise for her in the comments. “Itna enjoy karke dance karna hay bs zindagi me,” a user commented. “Dil hi nahi bhar raha dekh dekh ke thak gaye,” another user wrote. “Dil aa gaya hai tumpe,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PAKISTANI GIRL DANCING AT WEDDING HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANO (@oyee_ayesha)

One word – Beautiful.