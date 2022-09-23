Viral Video Today: Just like dance challenges, lip sync videos are also a huge trend on Instagram. Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul became an overnight sensation after he lip synced to Bollywood songs and even drew reactions from actors.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip Sync to Raj Kapoor's Iconic Song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Watch

Now, a married couple from Pakistan is going viral after they lip synced to the romantic hindi track Baarish Mein Tum. The video was shared on Instagram by the singers of the song itself, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The clip shows the husband is making rotis while sitting next to a choolah surrounded by his three kids. Also Read - Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip Sync to Ali Zafar's Trending Song Jhoom. Watch

His wife wakes up and sees him helping with cooking and taking care of the kids so she gives him an adorable hug. They both then lip sync the lyrics of the song with big smiles on their faces. Also Read - Viral Video: 4-Year-Old Girl From Nepal Lip Syncs to Yeh Parda Hatado With the Cutest Expressions Ever. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PAKISTANI COUPLE SINGING BAARISH MAIN TUM HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

The video has received over 5.5 million views and 471k likes. Neha Kakkar loved the video and shared it with the following caption: “God bless this man, his beautiful wife and pyaare kids. Glad they chose our #BaarishMeinTum to capture their special moment!” Singer Vishal Dadlani commented on her post saying, “This is everything.” Her brother and singer Tony Kakkar also reacted to the video, saying, “True love.. and truly a great love song.”