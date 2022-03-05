Remember Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen who rose to fame with her ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video that went crazy viral and triggered a huge meme fest? She is now back for her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a new ‘Pawri’ video.Also Read - Viral Video: Air Hostess Soothes Crying Toddler Until He Falls Asleep. Watch

In her latest video, Dananeer lip-synced to a new version of her 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' dialogue that was created by a cute little girl. The young girl's video featured her wearing a red dupatta on her head and her father and siblings in the background.

In the new version of the viral dialogue, the girl says, "Hiiii guysss! Yeh main hoon aur yeh hamara baap hai aur yeh hamare baap ki party ho rai hai"

The original Pawri girl loved the girl’s video and decided to recreate it with her dad’s photo in the background. “Hiiii guyzzzz. This girl has outdone me, best version of #pawrihoraihai so far. Swipe to see the original video,” Dananeer said in the caption of her post.

Watch the viral video below: