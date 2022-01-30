To wipe away your Sunday blues, a beautiful piece of musical delight is here with a Bollywood song that will surely make you nostalgic. A video was recently shared by a Pakistani musician that is going crazy viral on Instagram. It shows a man playing the shahi banjo or bulbul tarang in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Netizens are in love with the soulful rendition of one of their favourite songs from the 90s.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sings Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to Her Parents, Moves Internet to Tears | Watch

The video shows an elderly man playing the song Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein by Udit Narayan from the 1996 film Raja Hindustani on an instrument called 'Balochi Benju'. With a smile on his face throughout the video, Ustad Noor Baksh plays the song effortlessly on the benju. Listening to the 4-minute-clip of the beautiful cover will make your heart sing.

"Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein by Ustad Noor Baksh on Balochi Benju. Thank you all for the love and support pouring in from all over the world. It is just as overwhelming and joyful as the journey of Finding Noor was," Daniyal Ahmed said in his post.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ہونی انہونی | Daniyal Ahmed (@honiunhoni)

The video that netizens have termed 'pure medicine for the soul' has received move than 2.4 lakh views. Singer Ankur Tewari was among the dozen of commenters who loved the video.