Viral Video: ‘Allah, Give Us PM Modi To Fix This Country’, Pakistani Man Amid Economic Crisis

A video of a Pakistani man praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ranting on about the "sorry state of affairs" in his country amid economic crisis has gone viral on social media.

Taking a swipe at the Shehbaz Sharif government, the Pakistani man in the viral video wished things would have been better in the country if PM Modi was heading his country. (File Photo)

Viral Video: A video of a Pakistani man praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ranting on about the “sorry state of affairs” in his country has gone viral on social media. Pakistan’s economy has suffered a major blow as it is struggling to fight massive hike in taxes and a rise in the prices of basic commodities. A more expensive future weighs on worried Pakistanis as they held protests across the country.

Watch: Pakistani Man In Viral Video Praises PM Modi

Taking a swipe at the Shehbaz Sharif government, the Pakistani man in the viral video wished things would have been better if PM Narendra Modi was heading his country. “Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe, India chale jaao (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means taking shelter in India),” the man said in the viral video. “Before, we used to compare Pakistan with India. There is no comparison with India anymore. India is at a much higher position,” the man said in the viral video.

The local said he wishes that the Partition hadn’t happened as he, and his fellow countrymen, could then have been able to purchase essential items at reasonable prices and feed their children every night. “I wish Pakistan wasn’t separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre,” he said in the viral video. “It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here,” he added.

“या अल्लाह हमें मोदी दे दो”

बीबीसी, जॉर्ज सोरोस, भारत के कट्टरपंथी और भारत का विपक्ष #नरेन्द्र_मोदी के विरोध में मोर्चा खोले हुए है कि कैसे भारत से मोदी को हटाएं। पर एक आम पाकिस्तानी भारत की तरक्की को देख कर कह रहा है या अल्लाह हमें मोदी दे दो। pic.twitter.com/KUdlQPpFaM — Ashok Shrivastav (@AshokShrivasta6) February 23, 2023

Wishing for “no one but Narendra Modi”, he said “Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn’t need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere.”

“I am ready to live under Modi’s rule. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in,” he added.

“I pray to Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country,” he said, with tears in his eyes. He said the Pakistanis need to stop comparing themselves with India “because there is no comparison” between the two countries.

