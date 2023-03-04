Home

Viral Video: Pakistani Man's Energetic Dance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Burns The Internet, Indians REACT - Watch

Viral Video: The craze for Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan‘ is only not stopping anytime soon. The upbeat peppy track has seen several Korean groups, little SRK fans, professors from Delhi University and others grove on Shah Rukh Khan’s song. Joining the bandwagon, a Pakistani man set the entire internet on fire with his energetic dance moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. In the viral video, a man dressed in all-black danced to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan‘ while people around him are enjoying his performance. The viral video was shared by ahmad_khan_choreography on his Instagram handle. The caption on the viral video read, “Party pathan ke ghar rakho gay tou pathan tou ayega. 🙋🏼‍♂️ in comments if you’re Khan/Pathan.”

Shah Rukh Khan fans swamped the viral video with love and admiration. They dropped fire emojis for the Pakistani choreographer’s energetic moves. However, they were disappointed to witness the audience’s cold response to the man’s high-energy performance. One of the users wrote, “Itne ache dance k bad peechy walon ka haal dekho blkul thandi bekaar😂😂😂😂.” Another user wrote, “Dance 🔥 but People are boring :/.” The third one said, “I feel the audience don’t have life in them or feeing sleepy.” One of the users jokingly also said, “Why the audience is soo fucking dead. Lagta ha roti nhi khuli 😂.”

The viral video has 1.2M views, 84.6K likes and 860 comments.

Shah Rukh Khan danced for the first time in Jhoome Jo Pathaan after a long break. The superstar flaunted his hot eight-pack abs in the groovy peppy track. The song from the blockbuster hit Pathaan also featured Deepika Padukone. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was written by Vishal-Shekar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh.

Did you like this Pakistani man’s performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan?

