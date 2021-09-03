Viral Video: A hilarious video is going viral on social media showing a Pakistani minister cutting a ribbon at inauguration of a store with his bare teeth! On Thursday, Pakistani Prison minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, was invited to cut the ribbon for an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency. It’s usually customary for people to invite politicians to open an event.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman's Wig Falls Off As She Jumps Into Swimming Pool, Video Will Make You Laugh | Watch

At first, Chohan tried to cut the tape with a small scissor but had no luck. The embarrassed minister attempted again, but since the scissors were blunt, he devised an unusual method to get the work done. To everyone’s surprise, he then resorted to cutting the tape with his teeth, causing everyone to laugh out loud. Chouhan grabbed the ribbon by his hands and nibbled it with his teeth.

Watch the video here:

Ribbon cutting ceremony by Fayyaz ul Hsssan Chohan pic.twitter.com/lsaELc4WME — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 2, 2021

Later, the minister himself uploaded the video as well and claimed the “scissors were blunt and bad’.

“Unique style of opening a shop in your constituency. The scissors were blunt and bad. The owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment,” said the caption in Urdu.

اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the hilarious video has taken the internet by storm, and users can’t stop laughing. Amused users poked fun at him and trolled him to no end while some took digs at the government.

One user said, “Necessity is the mother of invention,” while another wrote, ”Dabar lal dant manjan ka kamaal hai.”

Here are some reactions:

imagine him as a surgeon https://t.co/BVCUHqvf1L — Zeeshan Baloch (@aleeZeeshan110) September 3, 2021

Everyone knows the only way to properly cut these ribbons is with comically large scissors. https://t.co/GerconWEHa — boiled onions (@Haseena421) September 3, 2021

Necessity is the mother of invention 😁 https://t.co/gP9S9Pf7Tu — Zakir Ullah Mehsud(آزاد قبائیل) (@ZakirullaMehsud) September 3, 2021

U mean Ribbon biting ceremony. https://t.co/DFHI7TmNWF — Aaliya Javed (@Aaliyajaved) September 2, 2021

Dabar lal dant manjan ka kamaal hai 🤣🤣 — Gaurang (@ozagaurang) September 2, 2021

Is there shortage of scissors in PAK ? Previous govt use million rupees on scissors to cut ribbon, But PTI govt cuts ribbon with their teeth to save money. They always call us illiterate & uneducated, see who's illiterate & uneducated.😂@AzizDanish15 @PTI #TabdeeliNahiTabahi pic.twitter.com/OlF33OkzHM — Muqaddas (@MuqaddasRz) September 2, 2021

One user pointed how no one was seen wearing a mask.

Where are the masks? Is there no Covid in Pakistan? https://t.co/Av3cnDvaRP — F 🔥 (@f_fk19) September 2, 2021

Notably, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan is a politician from Pakistan who has served in the Punjab Provincial Assembly since August 2018. He is the Punjab Provisional Minister for Prisons and Colonies at present.