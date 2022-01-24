Remember Chand Nawab? The Pakistani reporter who went viral for getting mad at people who were interrupting his report at Karachi train station. He is not just famous in Pakistan but also in India as Salman Khan’s 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan featured a character based on the Chand Nawab, that was played amazingly by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The journalist is going viral again on social media for his entertaining reporting style.Also Read - Viral Video: This Reporter's Interview With Bihar Boy is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today

This time, Chand Nawab was seen reporting in a hilarious way about dusty winter winds in Karachi. He started the report in the middle of a dust storm and warned all the ‘kamzor, dublay, patlay log’ (skinny and weak people) to avoid going out to the seashore as they can be blown away by the strong winds. Also Read - Viral Video: Reporter Asks 'Mask Kyun Nahi Pehna', People Come Up With Hilarious Responses | Watch

“Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, dirt is going in my mouth and I can’t open my eyes. Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise, they can fly with the wind,” Chand Nawab can be heard saying in the video in Hindi. He then goes on to say that Karachi’s weather is so nice that people don’t have to travel to the Middle East to enjoy such weather. Also Read - Viral Video: Reporter Asks Boy 'What Will You Do When You Grow Up', His Answer Will Make You Laugh So Hard | Watch

The video gets even funnier when climbs on top of camel and delivers his report while riding the camel amidst a dust storm. “Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi. Dust storm like Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today,” he says in his weather report. The video was shared on Twitter by journalist Naila Inayat. The video tweeted by her has received over 14,400 views and 653 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi's dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/mgYmW2mrbG — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 22, 2022

Netizens loved the way Chand Nawab delivered his weather report and found it hilarious. Here are of the comments from the post:

You like him or not but he is amazing entertainer reporter, most of indian know him after Bajrangi Bhaijan. — AJAY D.PATHAK (@ajaydpathak) January 23, 2022

Bhai Chand Nawab ji ko Bharat ki dharti se sadar Namaskar — Akhilesh kumar yadav (@YdvAkhilesh) January 23, 2022

, “” — Bhavna tripathi (@Bhavnatripathi7) January 22, 2022

Superman Chand Nawab Returns — Thinking Bell (@ThinkingBell2) January 23, 2022

He is a star — Arvind Kumar (@sudavi) January 22, 2022

Whatever you say , his love for Karachi is commendable..Hats off Chand Nawab — Mayur Mumbai to Goa. (@Mayur_Goakar) January 23, 2022