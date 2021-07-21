Lahore: As people across the globe celebrate the Eid al-Adha religious festival, a video of a Pakistani reporter interviewing a buffalo in a cattle farm is going viral across social media platforms. The video went viral after it was shared by a journalist named Naila Inayat on her Twitter handle. The video posts caption itself is hilarious enough to laugh out loud. The caption read, “Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle..”Also Read - Man flees COVID-19 Quarantine Using a Rope Made by Tying Bedsheets Together

The funny video of the interview shows Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez questioning a buffalo about how does it feel upon arriving in the capital city of Lahore. In the 28-second long video clip, Hafeez questions, “Lahore kaisa laga aapko? (How did you like Lahore?)”,“Lahore ka khana accha laga ki aapke gaon ka khana accha laga?” (Did you like the food in Lahore or the food in your village is tastier?). Replying to both the questions, the buffalo can be seen responding with two moos. Also Read - Never-seen-before Photo of a King Cobra Eating Another Cobra Snake is Going Viral, Netizens Say 'Those Eyes Look Hypnotic'

Watch the video: Also Read - This Viral Video of a Man Cutting Fruits, Vegetables and Even a Brick with Water Will Leave You Stunned | WATCH

Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle.. pic.twitter.com/5r2sfh5Ua7 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 21, 2021

Throughout the video, the reporter can be seen patting the buffalo’s head as people standing in the background have a great laugh during the interview session. The video has garnered over 6.4 K views, hundreds of likes and retweets apart from many hilarious comments from users. People posted comments like, “Gem of a video”, “What the hell that was hilarious” and many more.