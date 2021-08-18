Lahore: A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a woman TikToker being assaulted by hundreds of unidentified persons in Pakistan’s Lahore. The incident occurred at Pakistan’s Greater Iqbal Park on the occasion of Independence Day on August 14. According to a PTI report, the woman has alleged that her clothes were torn and she was thrown into the air by hundreds of people.Also Read - Chinese TikTok Star Xiao Qiumei Falls to Death While Recording Livestream on a Crane, Video Surfaces

As per the FIR reported by Dawn, the complainant stated that she, along with her six companions, were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people attacked them. She said that she and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the crowd but to no avail. Observing the situation, the park’s security guard opened the gate to the enclosure around Minar-e-Pakistan, the FIR quoted her as saying.

A video of the incident started circulating on social media with citizens expressing anger over the actions of the men in the video.

Watch the video here:

A female TikToker along with her companions was allegedly harassed and assaulted at Minar e Pakistan by a mob in #Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. All these people were not human, but wild beasts in human clothing. pic.twitter.com/pKGMHY4vOZ — Rubina (@RubinaViews) August 17, 2021

“The crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air,” she said, adding that her companions were also assaulted.

The Lahore police on Tuesday registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from the woman TikToker. Her ring and earrings were ‘forcibly taken’, mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs 15,000 were snatched, the report said.

“The unidentified persons assaulted us violently,” the complainant added. Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to take “immediate legal action” against the suspects involved in the incident. Those who “violated women’s honour and harassed them will be brought within the ambit of the law”, he said.

The popular Chinese short video app has been banned several times in Pakistan for allegedly allowing “inappropriate content” on its platform.

(With PTI inputs)