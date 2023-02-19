Home

Viral Video: Palazzo Made With Jute Bags Costs Rs 60K, Netizens Say ‘Yeh Toh Aloo Ki Bori Hai’ – Watch

This bizarre transformation of the plazzo pants made with potato sack will definitely burn a hole in your wallet - Watch viral video

Viral Video: The jute bag, which is typically used while buying vegetables like potatoes and onions, has been given a new trendy purpose. Don’t believe us? An Indian YouTuber named Shelmy Joseph revealed a palazzo created out of a jute bag and the outrageous price would burn a hole through your wallet. The Youtuber shared the viral video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Jute palazzo 60000 Rs.” In the viral video, the classic blue-ink details that are frequently spotted in jute bags like these can also be observed. There is no doubt that the palazzo gives a true potato sack appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelmy Joseph (@life_with_shelmy)

The viral video has created quite a buzz among desi netizens. The bizarre viral video made left several desi’s in disbelief, while others had a good laugh. The comment section was filled with hilarious comments after the viral palazzo video. One of the users wrote, “That’s not 60000 just 60.” Another user wrote,” Yeh toh pyaaz wali bori hai.” The third one said,” Fashion ke naam par kuch bhi?”

The viral video has 706K likes, over 8K comments and 23.9M views.

