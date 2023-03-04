Home

An adorable video of a panda playing in snow is going viral on the internet and netizens cannot get enough of it - WATCH

Viral Video: Pandas are adorable, cuddly, and frequently wobbly animals that are a lot of fun to watch. Many people all across the world find joy in pandas and their joyful activities. The internet is filled with unlimited happy, playful videos of pandas that can help anyone let go of stress. One such adorable video of a panda playing in the snow is going crazy viral on the internet. In the viral video, the panda slides through the snow road from front and back. He then rolled over and over in the snow. The fluffy creature was having the time of his life digging in the snow. The caption on the viral video read, “Still wondering how they can survive in the wild…”

Still wondering how they can survive in the wild.. 🎥 Smithsonian National Zoo pic.twitter.com/VZxgvZPvE6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 1, 2023

The viral video of a panda playing in the snow garnered immense love on social media. Netizens dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for the fluffy creature. One of the users wrote, “Same as seals: having a sense of fun, laughing at their own absurdity, sliding down things.” Another user was reminded of Kung Fu Panda and wrote, “Kung Fu Panda 4 looks INSANE!!” The third one wrote, “There is nothing quite as joyful as watching animals play. Back Sledding, who knew it was a thing?!? ❤️.”

Several users hailed how Pandas live their life and wrote, “They are a great example on how to live life.” Another user said, “Pandas just wanna have fun.”

A world full of Pandas >> A world full of humans https://t.co/Iwm2ZjIQ7b — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) March 2, 2023

animals also enjoy the simple things and joys in life as well yk? https://t.co/CQTa3OD56b — d 🎀 (@catz4eva2002) March 2, 2023

I am literally a human panda https://t.co/sj0YgQdS9U — Sminty Drop (@smintyd) March 2, 2023

Them: Why do you like pandas so much?

Me: They’re basically me in animal form.

Exhibit 17,729 https://t.co/aScpHpQD3G — Amy, The Jello Shot Queen (@SmoreChick) March 2, 2023

A large part of my self care during the plandemic was watching Pandas on YouTube being cared for in Panda sanctuaries in Asia. https://t.co/p0BWPCAPLd — TastyHandful🌻 (@SpicySunfl0wer) March 3, 2023

May the panda power be with you 🥰🐼 https://t.co/Af29CfDYbr — Joachim (@Joachim_AUT) March 3, 2023

The viral video of a panda playing in the snow has over 9M views, way over 19K tweets and 155K likes.

