Viral Video Today: Did you know instead of sleeping through the night, pandas take naps after eating that last two to four hours. In the summertime, the adorable roly-poly animals can nap for six or more hours. A super cute video is going viral that was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the following caption: "Wake up! Snack time." The video has received 856k views and 43k likes.

The clip shows a woman zookeeper poking a sleeping panda's back with a carrot. As the golu-molu panda wakes, she hands him the carrot in one paw and a biscuit the other. The sleepy panda immediately starts munching on the snacks and forgets about sleeping. The zookeeper then goes on her way as the panda lies on his bed and eats his snacks.

Netizens just loved how cute and relatable the panda was and flooded the comments with heartfelt messages. "Must be reincarnated as a panda," a Twitter user wrote. "Yup that's us when I wake you to feed you," a second user commented.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?