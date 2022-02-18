Viral Video: Wedding videos are a hit on the internet, with many funny and interesting clips of brides and grooms going viral on daily basis. As you all know, Indian weddings are generally elaborate affairs with several rituals and traditions involved. So, it’s important to add a fun element to it, so that people don’t get bored. In one such video, a pandit asks the groom a rather funny question about intoxication and drugs.Also Read - Viral Video: Bindaas Bride Ditches The Shy Look, Dances Her Heart Out Before Wedding | Watch

The video shows the bride and groom, sitting at the wedding mandap, performing rituals. Just then, the pandit asks the groom, ‘Sabse bada nasha kya hai (what is the biggest intoxication?) Without thinking, the groom answers food, making everyone, including the bride laugh.

This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named kalyani_life. The caption reads, ‘For foodies, tag them.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani sinha (@kalyani_life)

The video has gone viral, and social media users are calling the video and the groom’s answer quite relatable. ”Isse kehte foodie,” wrote one user, while another wrote, ”real man🙌 pure answer.” Others filled the comments section with laugh emojis.