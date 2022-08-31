Tezpur: Panic gripped Assam’s Tezpur town on Saturday when a wild elephant entered the town after crossing the Brahmaputra river and went on a rampage, damaging a few vehicles parked on the road. Notably, the elephant had crossed the Brahmaputra river from the southern bank before entering the city from its northern bank. According to the forest officials, the elephant entered a house in the Chanmari area of the town in search of food. It then went to a park where a large number of people gathered to catch glimpse of the animal.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Fearlessly Plays With Huge Spiders, Leaves Internet Shocked | Watch

While crossing a local bus stand, the elephant damaged a car and a few two-wheelers that were parked roadside. Meanwhile, the scenes of the wild elephant on a rampage in the town went viral on social media.In one video, the animal was seen kicking and knocking off a bike parked on the roadside as onlookers were heard warning others about the elephant and taking videos.

WATCH WILD ELEPHANT ROAMING IN TEZPUR:

Dear mama, I am from tezpur & this elephant passes away just in front of my house last night. I just want you to interfere in this matter and make a close watch to the animals, just see the health condition of a wild animal. Shame on every human being. Save our nature pic.twitter.com/9hZoqvK9MX — Bikash Adhikari (@BikashA03668793) August 28, 2022

Sonitpur district Superintendent of Police, Susanta Biswa Sarma told IANS that the elephant entered at around 7.30 p.m. “As it came into the middle of the town all of a sudden, people got panicked. However, the elephant could not cause much damage to property. A few vehicles were damaged by it,” he said.

Sarma said that Sonitpur district has dense forests in many places and hence whether the elephant came all the way from Kaziranga National Park or any other place could not be ascertained. The elephant’s visit to the city ended at around 3 AM after the forest officials pushed it towards the banks of the Brahmaputra.

“The forest officials took the necessary action and the elephant finally went back to the jungle,” he added. Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi said that these types of incidents happen in Tezpur town once or twice every year. Asked about where the wild elephant came from, he said: “This cannot be said precisely. But since Kaziranga is at a good distance from Tezpur, it is possible that the elephant came from some nearby forest.”

(With IANS Inputs)