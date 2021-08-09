Kolkata: Panic ensued at the Kolkata Airport after a snake was spotted onboard was spotted onboard a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight. According to a report in the Times of India, the serpent was found before the flight was to leave for Mumbai. Thankfully, many passengers were yet to board the aircraft.Also Read - Viral Video of This Two-Headed Snake Swallowing 2 Mice Together Will Make Your Jaw Drop | Watch

Notably, the plane, which had just landed at the Kolkata airport from Raipur, was parked at a secluded bay area when the incident took place. A baggage handler first spotted the snake wrapped around a baggage belt inside the aircraft. Reacting to the news, the ground staff immediately cleared the area and informed airport authorities about it, following which the forest department officials were called in who took it away for rehabilitation.

A Twitter user shared a video of the incident and wrote, ”Perhaps the snake wanted an @IndiGo6E flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully, taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed.”

Watch the video here:

And when it was inside.. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/1h8L8FdWm7 — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2021

After the snake was caught, an official informed that the massive reptile was a non-poisonous rat snake. The authorities think that the snake made its way into the plane while the baggage was being offloaded from the flight upon arrival from Raipur.

Passengers who were due to board the Mumbai-bound flight, were sent to their destination on another aircraft, the report said.