Guwahati: A disgusting video of a street-side Panipuri seller urinating on a mug, mixing it in water used for serving the golgappas to people has created an uproar on social media. The incident was reported from Athgaon area of Assam’s Guwahati and soon after the video went viral, the local police sprang into action and arrested the street vendor for this outrageous act. The shocking viral video is still making rounds on the internet and being shared by many social media users warning people to be aware of such incidents and also raising questions about the quality of hygiene maintained by street food vendors.Also Read - Viral Video: Doritos Gives $20,000 to Teen Girl For Finding Unique Puffy Chip. Here's Why

According to local news reports, the street food vendors identity has not been revealed by the police are currently investigating the matter. The police said, “So far, he has not revealed his identity and address. We are trying to find out the issue with further follow-ups on the matter.” Also Read - Viral Video: News Channel Briefly Airs Ritual of Summoning Satan on Live TV | Watch

WATCH: Also Read - Viral Video: Bird Goes To The Mall For Shopping. Here's What He Got

Reacting to the video, angry social media users posted comments like, “The act is very inhuman and poses a dirt mind”, “Its so gross, Disgusting!”, “Apart from being arrested, he should be severely punished and never allowed to conduct business” and many more.