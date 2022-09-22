Viral Video Today: Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has starred in many hit movies and TV series, is often seen sharing wisdom he’s acquired through the years in interviews. A clip from one of his interviews is going viral on social media and people of all ages can learn something from the actor’s great life advice.Also Read - WATCH: Police Lathicharge Passionate Fans Gathered to Collect Tickets For 3rd T20I; SHOCKING Video Goes VIRAL

The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra. The video has received over 306k views and 12k likes.

Speaking during an interview in Hindi, Pankaj Tripathi gives the following million-dollar advice: “I often say that if there is no bridge over a river, a person learns to swim. So, when one has fewer amenities or privileges, one shouldn’t feel dejected. It means that the situation is making you stronger and a better human being.” Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Says 'Mere Paas Pravachan Bahot Hai' | Watch Exclusive Interview With 'Sherdil' Actor

Netizens completely agreed with the actor on his wise words and praised him for being such an inspiration for people.