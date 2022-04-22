Viral Video Today: A wholesome video is going viral on social media where you see the parents of a boy who has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) surprising him by bringing home a puppy for him. His emotional reaction on seeing his new pet dog for the first time made many netizens teary-eyed.Also Read - Video: Bags Stuffed With Cats And Dogs Seen in China As COVID Cases Spike, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘viralhog’ and has received more than 56,400 views. “The moment their autistic son’s dream came true,” the post’s caption read. Also Read - Viral Video: Bulldog Gives The Cutest Smile Ever As She Gets Her Makeup Done. Watch

The video, recorded by the boy’s father, shows the mom holding down a cardboard box on the porch of their house. As their son comes back from school, she asks her son to lift the box up while warning him there’s something “probably really scary” underneath. The mom asks him to get close, grab the thing and be gentle. She lifts the box at the count of three and the boy squeaks in excitement “It’s a pug!” Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Dog Jumps In Front Of TV As He Sees Himself on News. Watch

He immediately grabs the little puppy in his arms and breaks down in tears. He thanks his parents again and continues to pet the dog while crying tears of joy.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

What do you think of the video?