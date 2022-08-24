VIRAL VIDEO: The most important relationship of a child is the one they develop with their parent. It’s one of the most beautiful, unconditional bond that there is. One such heartwarming bond between parents and their daughter was seen in a video which has gone viral. However, a section of users has criticized it for being too melodramatic. The video shows a girl’s parents washing their daughter’s feet with water and milk, and then drinking it, apparently before her farewell.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Kittens Groove to Charlie Puth's Song In Perfect Sync, It's Too Cute to Miss | Watch

In the video, the girl's father is seen seen washing the feet of his daughter with water and then with milk. He then proceeds to drinks the milk. Similarly, the mother also follows the same process and drinks the milk. Later, the father dried his daughter's leg with a towel and asked her to keep her feet on a plate filled with red dye. She then walks on a white-coloured cloth so that her footprints could be imprinted on it.

This video was shared by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar with a caption that reads, "Emotional moment. Parents keep the footprints of their daughter in the house before her farewell."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The video has left the internet divided. While some were touched by the gesture and hailed the parents’ love, some others thought it’s unnecessary and done for social media.

One user wrote, “Really heart touching.” Another commented, “Indian parents love for the girl child cannot be described in words.” A third wrote, “This is so amazing..I have never seen this..setting high standards for parenthood..Girl should feel blessed ..Everyone was crying..what a touching moment..God bless this family and Girl with all the happiness in life..The girl should carry the same sanskar to her Sasuraal..”

Parents of the century. Proud moment for doughter. Pure Love https://t.co/obSM07xct9 — sumit (@Stuartsehgal17) August 22, 2022

It happens only in India🥰 https://t.co/Pw8Pb3Udht — Shubham Kumar (@flute_shubham) August 23, 2022

A third user wrote, “Kya bakwas sab share karte ho sir… Kaun se jamane me ji rhe.” Another commented, “Pair dho kr peene wala scene kuch jada ho gya…….aur ye sab drama sirf social media attention k liye hota h.” Pair dho kr peene wala scene kuch jada ho gya…….aur ye sab drama sirf social media attention k liye hota h. — Ashish Trivedi (@ashishtrvd) August 22, 2022 I respect Everyone (person, religion), but I can’t encourage this kind of activities..Sorry — Gaurav R Misar (@g_misar) August 22, 2022