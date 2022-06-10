Viral Video Today: Parrots are beautiful and highly intellectual birds who are able to mimic human speech. Many Indian families have the green-coloured Indian parakeet as their pets who are also able to talk to their owners. One such desi pet parrot is going viral for his adorable banter with his owner. The video was posted on Instagram reels by the page ‘piku_an_adorable_bird’. It has received over 957k views and 92k likes. Netizens loved the video and commented saying it made their day.Also Read - Viral Video: Parrot Calls Mummy Asking For Chai, Talks to Her in Hindi. Watch

The video shows a cute parakeet named Piku talking to his owner Sweety, asking her for some love and attention while she's busy working from home. "Sweety, idhar aa. Kissi karde," the parrot can be heard saying. After the woman kisses Piku on his head, he asks for more kisses saying, "Aur chahiye".

But she tells him no and asks him to let her work. This makes him angry and he makes cute little sounds expressing his frustration. He then comes back to Sweety and asks, “Kissi kardu?”. When she says no again, the parrot says, “Piku ko pyaar kardo”. In the end, the parakeet is also heard mimicking the way his owners call him, “Pikuuuuu. O Piku.”

