Parrots are beautiful and highly intellectual birds who are able to mimic human speech. Many Indian families have the green-coloured Indian parakeet as their pets who are also able to talk to their owners. A lot of people also get exotic parrots as pets that are not easily found in India. In this viral video, we see one such parrot – a chattering lory breed – that comes from forests endemic to North Maluku, Indonesia.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra and has gone viral with over 16,000 views. The clip shows a red-coloured parrot sitting on a stool in a living room and calling for his mom. 'Mummyyyyyy,' the adorable parrot calls like a desi kid.

The woman, who is busy doing chores in the kitchen, responds to the parrot's calls and says, "Aayi beta". The cute little parrot then whistles and talks to his Mummy in Hindi. His Mummy again says "Aayi beta aayi", "Chai la rahi hun". The parrot then says, "Chai" in the cutest way ever.

He then goes on talk to her more but it was not clear what he was saying. It sounded like he was saying, “Maa”. The mom in question then comes from the kitchen and tells the parrot that he’s the best son. “Itna sona beta kisika nahi jitna mummy ka beta hai,” she says, melting the hearts of netizens.

Watch the viral video below:

बात करने का अलग ही मज़ा होता है,

जब कोई इतनी आत्मीयता से संवाद करता है. यह खूबसूरत और मासूम वार्तालाप सुनकर लगता है काश हम सभी जीवों से ऐसे ही बात कर सकते… pic.twitter.com/uX80K59OPT — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 26, 2022

A chattering lory parrot is the most popular type of lory breed and is affectionately named because it spends most of the day chattering away. They also have a loud nasal whistle, which doesn’t sound pleasant to listen to. They can also mimic household sounds and become noisy in the morning after sunrise. Some owners find this annoying, some love it, like this Indian mother who loved her pet chattering lory like a ‘raja beta’.

The chattering lory, which is endangered parrot species, has a predominantly red body, red beak, and orange eyes. The wings and thighs are green, while the wing coverts are yellow. Chattering lories also have a green tail with a blue tip.