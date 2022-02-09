Viral Video: A video of a mischievous parrot stealing a tourist family’s GoPro camera and flying away to capture some gorgeous views of a national park has gone viral. The amusing incident happened at Fiordland National Park in New Zealand where a family was taking a trip and had been filming a flock of birds after their hike. Suddenly, one of the kea parrots hopped over, grabbed the family’s GoPro in its beak and took flight, CNN reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Hrithik Roshan’s 'Pyar Ki Ek Kahani' Song, Wins Hearts | Watch

“My son decided to go put the GoPro on the handrail, and [the bird] promptly stole it,” Alex Verheul told Seven Sharp in an interview. Meanwhile, the camera which was still recording, captured some gorgeous aerial views of the landscape below during the bird’s 25-second flight to a tree branch some distance away.

📹| In #NewZealand, a kleptomaniac parrot captured the natural beauty of the country's #Fiordland region on video with a stolen GoPro camera. pic.twitter.com/HVQUk6xIzA — EHA News (@eha_news) February 4, 2022

After the parrot landed, the camera kept on rolling as the bird tried to rip off bits and pieces of the device to eat. At one point, the bird can be seen ripping off a chunk of plastic from the camera casing. Thankfully, the camera survived and the family was able to retrieve it after they followed the parrot.

“We just followed the sound, went down there, could see them hanging out in the tree. They’d obviously heard us coming and abandoned the GoPro — and my son, he decided to go check the rocks… and there it was, just sitting there, still filming,” said Verheul. “I downloaded (the footage) onto my phone… It was amazing. It was totally unexpected,” added Verheul.

The kea parrot is a protected species, according to the New Zealand government. According to the Guardian reported, the kea is well known for its mischievous nature. It steals people’s wallets, jewellery, packed lunches, windscreen wipers and other valuable items.