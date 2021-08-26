Viral Video: A video of a parrot grabbing a person’s mobile phone and flying away with it has gone viral on social media. The video shows a boy running behind a parrot as it steals the phone and flies away, and continues to take shots. As the bird speedily flies away, it ends up capturing a panoramic view of the entire neighbourhood featuring, the street, houses and rooftops. After flying for about a minute, the bird finally stops at the railing of a balcony, but then flies away again as it sees people chasing it.Also Read - Hilarious Video of Monkey Wearing a Mask & Roaming Around Will Leave You in Splits | Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by user @fred035schultz with the caption, ”Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip.”

Watch the video here:

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. 😳🤯😂🦜 pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

The video has gone viral, with a whopping 973 K views and around 7000 retweets. Some users were amused with the parrot, called it an “eco-friendly” drone. Some others said that the video is not authentic.

One user wrote, ”It’s 100% an animation. Pause and look at the bird wings. They look cut out with harsh edges – there’s no real motion blur. Shadows on ground and buildings are too sharp. The leaves on the trees don’t have real texture. It all looks flat. Movement is also extremely unrealistic.”

A second commented, ”This is a fun ride,” while a third commented, ”Damn good data speed! Smooth throughout! And an excellent bird’s pov tour of the town.. never dropping the phone either. Now can make that ever-important bird video call for which it prudently took a phone with its camera on and set to video..”

See more reactions:

Damn good data speed! 😁 Smooth throughout!

And an excellent bird's pov tour of the town.. never dropping the phone either. Now can make that ever-important bird video call for which it prudently took a phone with its camera on and set to video.. 🤣 — Indranil Mukherjee, Author (@indranil9) August 25, 2021

You can see some of the surroundings at the start and end of the video. Returned to the same location. Must be domesticated. — KodsPlan (@KodsPlan) August 24, 2021

It’s 100% an animation. Pause and look at the bird wings. They look cut out with harsh edges – there’s no real motion blur. Shadows on ground and buildings are too sharp. The leaves on the trees don’t have real texture. It all looks flat. Movement is also extremely unrealistic — Kathleen Balson (@KBalson) August 25, 2021

Obviously a created video. No way for the parrot to carry a phone around in the orientation that they would be able to capture their flight path directly like that. A camera was mounted to a bird for this shot. I liked it regardless. — I put the Ho in gaming #ToBeFair (@BillyHoWCR) August 25, 2021

This is exhilarating. Way more entertaining than a drone. And the squawking, bird shadows, and near misses are such fun! — Beth Bob (@BethBob2) August 25, 2021

I’m surprised the parrot held on to it for such a wild long trip! I assume the owner of the phone got it back as we were able to see the video (unless the parrot also knew how to post it to Twitter) 😆 — Hugh Sturdy (@SturdyHugh) August 25, 2021

Recently, a similar incident had gone viral on social media when a monkey ran away with a person’s mobile phone. The hilarious video showed a monkey sitting on a terrace with a smartphone in its hand. While it casually chills around and plays with the phone, someone tries to lure it by throwing a packet of biscuits at it.