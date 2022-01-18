Viral Video: You might have seen a number of hilarious parrot videos that went viral for the parrots dancing, talking, singing, and many other activities. But today, we will introduce you to the red parrot named Gucci who has been winning the hearts of netizens by its ringtone imitating skills. Yes, you read it right. A video of a parrot imitating the famous iPhone ringtone like a pro is making round on the internet and people are totally amused.Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Boland Park, Paarl at 2.00 PM IST January 19 Wednesday

The undated video of the parrot Gucci went viral after it was shared on Twitter, by a user named Viral Hog with the caption, “So much for putting your phone on silent!” Also Read - Eoin Morgan Puts his Weight Behind 'The Hundred', Says Laughable to Blame the Format For England Ashes Debacle

WATCH: Also Read - Israel Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Abu Dhabi; Sends Condolences to India

The viral video has garnered 90K views and hundreds of likes and comments. It is also being widely shared on other social media platforms. The video was originally shared by the parrot’s owners who also made an Instagram page for their little birdie. They shared it saying “Gucci (our Vosmaeri Eclectus) sang this iPhone ringtone on January 12, 2022. We are put up in Bangalore, Karnataka, India.”

Here’s another video of Gucci Gowda: