Viral Video: Parrot Sings While Sitting On The Toilet, Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing. Watch

Viral Video Today: Parrots are beautiful and highly intellectual birds who are able to mimic human speech. Many people around the world have various types of parrots as their pets who are able to talk to their owners. A video is going viral that shows a small green-coloured parrot vibing and singing in the bathroom.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden’ which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. “I mean, showers have the best acoustics. Sound on,” the caption said. The video has received over 697k views and 327k likes.

In the video, a man can be seen opening the door of his bathroom where a singing voice is coming from. When the man opens the door, he finds a parrot standing on the edge of a toilet seat and singing his heart out happily. According to netizens, the Spanish song being sung by the parrot in the video is El Hombre Que Yo Amo by Myriam Hernández.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PARROT SINGING IN THE BATHROOM HERE:

I mean, showers have the best acoustics.. 😂 Sound on pic.twitter.com/1E9PYvAoNS — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 8, 2022

