Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral on Instagram where two little pet parrots were seen travelling in a car but in their own special seats. The video has racked up over 4.4 million views and 246k likes.

The video shows the two little parrots – one yellow and white, the other green and yellow – swinging in tiny hammocks made of two face masks. The face masks were hanging from hooks on the car window and the handle above it. The parrots seem to be enjoying their swings while looking at the view outside.

Clearly, this owner thinks of the safety and entertainment of his pets as well. Netizens found the video super cute and flooded the comments with heart eye emojis. "And that right there is the proper way to wear a mask," a user joked.

Watch the viral video below:

